Audrey (Moore-Hillock) Clark of Ada, Okla., was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2022, at age 72.
She was born to the late William and Marion Moore on Sept. 3, 1949, in Keene, and spent most of her life living in Richmond, where she met and fell in love with John J. Hillock Sr. They eventually were married and raised a beautiful family together until his passing in 2011.
Audrey loved her family and was a stay-at-home mom for several years before going on to work for Lane Co., Troy Mills and then becoming a home health care aide until her retirement.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Richard Clark, of Ada, Okla.; her son, Thomas J. Hillock, of Marlborough; her son, John J. Hillock Jr., and Penny Bell, of Keene; her daughter, Vicky Hillock, of Charlestown; her grandchildren, MyKayla and Dominic Stilwell of Rutland, Vt.; Jamie and Darron Graves of Winchester; and John Scott Hillock, Brett Bailey, Hanna Dahlquist and Ryan Dahlquist of Keene; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Gail, and her husband, Lenny Lawrence; her sister, Joyce, and her husband, Joe Guillemette; her sister, Donna, and her husband, Joe Duszaiwicz; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was predeceased by her first husband, John J. Hillock Sr.; her brothers, William Moore Jr. and James Moore; and her sister, Paulette Blaha.
Audrey had what one might call a quick-witted, lovable, sarcastic nature that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She always had a joke to share, an ear to listen and a hug when you needed it most. She loved to sit with her family and friends to share a cup of coffee, conversation, a game or a puzzle.
A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the South Cemetery, Route 32 (Athol Road) Richmond. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Audrey Clark to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692.