Audrey A. O’Brien
Audrey A. (Carey) O’Brien, 80, of Keene, passed away in the comfort of her home on Sept. 30, 2019, with loved ones by her side.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1939 in Keene, the daughter of Mary (Malcom) and Oren Carey. She attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the Class of 1957.
On June 4, 1959, Audrey married James “Jim” O’Brien of Keene. The two traveled around the United States and beyond during Jim’s Navy career. Following his retirement, they settled in Cordova, Md., where they owned and operated a chicken farm. In the fall of 1983, they relocated back to Keene and shortly thereafter purchased the Fairgrounds Antique Market in Swanzey where they were the sole proprietors. Together they were members of the American Legion and the Italian Club.
Audrey enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She had many adventures with Jim boating and fishing. Family was the center of Audrey’s life. She compassionately cared for and loved her husband, children, grandchildren and other family members. Some of her favorite hobbies included birdwatching, antiquing and walking the beaches in search of unique shells.
Audrey will be dearly missed by her husband: James O’Brien of Keene; sons: William O’Brien and his wife, Robin, of Easton, Md.; and Scott O’Brien and his companion, Mariam, of Edinburg, Tex.; grandchildren: Ashley, Amber and Joshua O’Brien; sisters: Beverly Champagne and her husband, Leroy, of Auburn, N.Y., and MaryLee Seaton and her husband, Krail, of Manchester; as well as many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Jody O’Brien, and brother, Douglas Carey.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Audrey A. O’Brien’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 (www.StJude.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Audrey, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.