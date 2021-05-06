Aubriana Magnusson-Lasher

Aubriana (Aub, Aubrie) Magnusson-Lasher, 27, of Manchester, Vt., died Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
She was born in Bennington, Vt., spent most of her youth growing up in Keene and West Swanzey, and then returned to Vermont in 2010. Music being a true passion, Aubriana spent her school years playing the flute, percussion drums and singing in chorus. She had a beautiful voice. She enjoyed skating and had been a Cheshire Figure Skater. She loved all things beauty-industry related and was a talented makeup artist. She also enjoyed gaming, fishing and visiting the ocean. One of her biggest passions was rescuing animals. Aubriana loved adventures and in 2013 she traveled across the country, twice.
In 2014, Aubriana gave birth to her son, a true blessing. It was a very difficult birth. However, determined to give birth without any medication, feeling this was safest for him, she did just that. A week and a half later, due to an unexpected medical issue, she was hospitalized, requiring life-saving surgery. It was there that she received 17 days of around-the-clock opioids. Thankfully surviving this frightening experience, she was then sent home without any education or understanding of what was to follow ... severe withdrawals. She had also endured a pulmonary embolism. All of which she survived.
However, she was never the same. She became severely depressed and anxious. Despite all the efforts of her loving family, nothing seemed to help her face the reality or severity of her condition. Aubriana had a big heart, which she opened to everyone, even ones undeserving. This led her down a path which ultimately led to her death.
She is survived by her son, Kaden Thomas; mother, Christiana Ezzo; father, Thomas Ezzo; father, Kyle Lasher; sister, Alaura Lasher; maternal grandparents (whom she was very close to) Albert and Annette Magnusson; paternal grandmother, Joan Lasher; Aunt Heather Magnusson; cousin, Gunnar Magnusson-Arnold; as well as several other aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by a paternal grandmother, Marie Gosley.
Aubriana was so loved. She will be so unbelievably missed, until the words found at John 5:28,29 are fulfilled: “Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out.”
Donations in Aubriana’s memory can be made to Second Chance Animal Center, Arlington, Vt.; or Mental Health Addiction Services of your choosing c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 957, Bennington VT 05201.
