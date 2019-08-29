Astrid M. O’Dell
Astrid M. O’Dell, 91, of Grafton, N.Y., died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Rindge on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born on May 19, 1928, in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., daughter of the late Erik and Gertrude (Einarsson) Ring.
Astrid was a devoted wife of her husband, the late Pastor William O’Dell. She served as a loving pastor’s wife for 60 years at the Grafton Baptist Church in New York.
She served her Lord, church members, and friends by her many thoughtful deeds and was very loved by all. (Her passion was sorting clothes and toys for anyone who would benefit from them). Astrid enjoyed her flowers in the summer, and enjoyed baking for the sick and shut-ins.
She spent her last five years living with her daughter, Debbie, in New Hampshire.
Astrid is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (O’Dell) French and her husband, Dave, of Rindge and Ingrid (O’Dell) Baudy and her husband, John, of Grafton, N.Y.; and her son, David William O’Dell and his wife, Kathy, of Marshfield, Mo.; her sister, Jean Laier of East Nassau, N.Y.; her nine grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, and many nieces nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband; her brother, Sture Einarsson, also died earlier.
At her request there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Grafton Baptist Church, 11 Owens Road, Grafton, N.Y. Burial will be at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Grafton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 26, Grafton, NY 12082
To share memories photographs and condolences with Astrid’s family, please visit her memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com.
