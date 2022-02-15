Ashley M. LeBlanc, 23, of Fitzwilliam, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Born in Gardner, Mass., on July 10, 1998, she was the daughter of Jennifer Harding and the late Steven LeBlanc. She graduated from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 2016, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, soccer team, softball team and track team. She then went on to receive a bachelor of arts in expressive arts therapy from Plymouth State University with the class of 2020.
Ashley was a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters, where she touched the lives of many young people. She was amazingly creative and an exceptional dancer and sketch artist. She was passionate about music. Ashley loved the sunshine, the beach, going for hikes and her cat, Kitty. Her greatest joy in life came when she was with her family and friends, always brightening people’s lives with her heartwarming smile and her kind, sunny disposition. Making people happy and putting smiles on their faces was her specialty. She was truly a ray of sunshine that will be missed by all the lives she has touched.
Ashley is survived by her mother, Jennifer Harding, of Westminster, Mass., and her significant other, Brian Vachon; her paternal grandparent, Judy LeBlanc, of New Brunswick, Canada; her maternal grandparents, Gregory Harding and his wife, Lucille Perry of Northborough, Mass.; and Donna Shuffleton Kuehl and her husband, Daniel Kuehl, of Destin, Fla.; three sisters: Gracie Luikkonen of Westminster, Mass.; Makenzie Alaniz and her husband, Justin, of Hubert, N.C.; and Macey Johns of Leominster, Mass.; five brothers: Jacob LeBlanc of Gardner, Mass.; Tyler LeBlanc and his wife, Heather, of Athol, Mass.; William Johns of Keene; Bailee Johns of Keene; and Tucker Johns of Fitzwilliam; her aunts and uncles: Lynn Johns and her husband, Robert, of Fitzwilliam; Sarah Berg and her husband, Joel, of Fitzwilliam; and Kathy Young and her husband, Todd, of Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada; her stepmother, Judy LeBlanc, of Gardner, Mass.; two nieces, two nephews and several cousins. Besides her father, she was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Laurie LeBlanc.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols St., Gardner, Mass. Calling hours will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 300, Arlington VA 22203. Please reference in memory of Ashley M. LeBlanc.
Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner MA 01440 (Boucherfuneral.com) is handling the arrangements.
