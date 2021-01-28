Ashley Elizabeth Moore, 37, of Brattleboro, passed away unexpectedly.
She was a high-honor graduate of Hinsdale High School in 2002. She received her CNA from the Red Cross and was in pursuit of her RN. Ashley was a dedicated, proud and compassionate employee of the Maplewood Nursing Home for 12 years, where she found her purpose and passion caring for the elderly. She participated in the Women in the Outdoors at the Fitzwilliam Sportsman Club, enjoyed nothing better than being one with nature, and any body of water was her happy place. She loved hiking, swimming, exploring, camping, fishing and many other things. The core of Ashley was the artist in her. That is where she came alive, where she could express herself — she made thoughts and visions come alive.
The most important thing in her life was her children — there is nothing she was more proud of nor felt more joy from than the opportunity to be their Mom. The love and endless devotion she poured into her children was her most precious blessing and honor — the sun truly rose and set on her boys. She was also a truly devoted daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all who crossed her path.
Ashley was predeceased by her father, Martin “Butch” Warner. She is survived by her two sons, Hunter and Clayton Dingman, and their father, Wayne Dingman Jr. of Hinsdale; her grandmother, Elizabeth “Honey” Coleman, of Hinsdale; her mother, Tracie Warner, and her partner, Duane “Sarge” Will, of Winchester; her sister, Morgan, and Edward Freckleton, of Winchester; her sister, Alison Moore, of Lansingburgh, N.Y.; her brother, Ryan, and Melissa Moore, of East Dummerston, Vt.; and two nephews, Devon Monegro and Benson Moore.
There will be a celebration of life in honor of Ashley on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the VFW, 35 Main St., Winchester NH 03470. The service will begin at 2 p.m. Due to COVID and the amount of space there will be a limited number of people attending in brief time allotments. We ask respectfully that everyone wears a mask and maintains social distancing. Please come with all your happiest memories of Ashley as we celebrate her life and reflect on the joy and love that she brought to all those in her world.
