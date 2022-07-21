Arthur T. Amato Jr., 79, of resident of Richmond since 1994, and a former longtime resident of Norwalk, Conn., died at his home in Richmond on Friday, July 15, 2022.
His parents, Mary (Barresi) and Arthur T. Amato Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Jan. 7, 1943, in Norwalk, Conn.
Arthur proudly served his community as a firefighter with the City of Norwalk Fire Department for 22 years, retiring in 1993. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard.
When he was not hard at work, Arthur enjoyed vegetable gardening, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his four sons: Thomas A. Amato and his wife, Deborah, of Richmond; Joseph M. Amato and his wife, Rose, of North Swanzey; David Amato; and Robert J. Amato of Richmond; his grandchildren: Jennifer Amato, Joseph Amato, Jimmy Fandino, Chelsea Amato, David Amato and Holly Amato; his great-grandchildren: Scott Ibelle, Emily Durling, Lucas Durling, Joey Amato, Carmen Amato, Vincent Fandino and RJ Fandino; his brother, Michael Amato, and his wife, Margaret, of Norwalk, Conn.; several nieces, nephews and extended family members, and his brothers from the Norwalk Fire Department. His wife of 43 years, Sharon (O’Connor) Amato, predeceased him on May 10, 2006.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday evening, July 29, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Ave., Norwalk, Conn. A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, Conn.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.