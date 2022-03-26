Arthur R. Gaudio, 79, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Baystate Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in Rochester, N.Y., to the late Ralph and Anne (Tannascoli) Gaudio, he received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Rochester and was a graduate of the Syracuse University School of Law. Arthur had a long and distinguished career in legal education and was widely regarded as an expert in real estate law. He served as Dean at Western New England University School of Law from 2001 to 2013, and as professor of law until his retirement in 2019. Before his appointment at Western New England, Art was a professor of law at the University of Wyoming College of Law, where he also served as dean from 1990 to 1996. He served on the faculties at Drake University Law School, Syracuse University College of Law, William and Mary Law School and Wake Forest University School of Law. Art also served for two years as deputy consultant for legal education to the American Bar Association. Prior to his career in legal education, Art was an associate at the firm of Kelley Drye and Warren in New York City. Art enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe, pursuing his love of landscape photography and visiting friends and family.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joanne (Pearce) Gaudio, in 2017. Arthur is survived by his three devoted children: Marianne Spencer of Indianapolis, Ind.; Michael Gaudio and his wife, Kerry Morgan, of St. Paul, Minn.; and Arthur “Chip” Gaudio and his wife, Jenny, of Sollentuna, Sweden; partner Carol Lynch of Ludlow, Mass.; sister Gloria Stewart and her husband, John, of Churchville, N.Y.; brother and sister-in-law. Ned and Christine Pearce. of East Longmeadow, Mass.; and five cherished grandchildren: Pearce, Anna, Tessa, Adam and Felix.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wilbraham Funeral Home, 2551 Boston Road, Wilbraham. Family and friends may meet for Art’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Church, 42 Main St., Wilbraham, Mass. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Art’s name may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA 02284-91689, or online at www.dana-farber.org; or the TJO Foundation for Animals, 66 Industry Ave., Suite 3, Springfield MA 01104, or online at www.tjofoundation.org.
