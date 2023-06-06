Arthur L. “Sonny” Miner Jr., 82, of Winchester, died Saturday evening, June 3, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Sonny, as everyone called him, was born in Keene on March 31, 1943, the son of Arthur and Geraldine (Tatro) Miner, Arthur was educated in Winchester schools and was a graduate of Thayer High School. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps immediately after high school, serving four years.
He married his first wife, Eleanor Joy (Beaman), who predeceased him in 2011. He worked early in life at the former Ashuelot Paper Co., and then worked at Beaman Lumber Co. as a mechanic. He married his second wife, the former Rita Holcomb, on Aug. 5, 2017.
He was member of the Winchester VFW Post #3968. He enjoyed cribbage, the Boston Red Sox and going to Monadnock Speedway.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; and two sons: John Miner and his wife, Kim, of Ashuelot; and Ronald Miner and his wife, Michelle, of Richmond. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Davis, of Chesterfield; his daughter-in-law, Karey Miner, of Keene; his grandchildren: Renee Miner, Ronald Miner Jr., John Miner, Shannon Miner and Maddison Miner; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Eleanor Joy Miner; and his sons, Michael and Greg.
Calling hours will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester, with military honors provided by the Winchester VFW.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown MD. 21741.