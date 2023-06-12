Arthur L. Duke Jr., 80, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on June 7, 2023, at the Keene Center Genesis.
His parents, Emma L. (Paro) and Arthur L. Duke Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 9, 1943, in Keene.
Skilled with his hands and mind, Arthur was a woodworker with the former Whitney Brothers and Marlborough Manufacturing companies.
When not hard at work, Arthur enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also took great pride in tending to his vegetable and floral gardens at his home.
In his earlier years, Arthur enjoyed playing softball. He also found great joy in playing Yahtzee, cribbage and checkers with his wife, Carolyn.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: Deborah Sanford and her husband, Rich, of Keene; Laura Guyette and her husband, Charlie, of Swanzey; and Wayne Duke of Concord; his grandchildren: Alan Parenteau; Eric Parenteau; Kayla Warren and her partner, Tyler Parsons; Kyle Hudson; Heather Gauthier; Stephanie Pratt; and Scott Pratt; his great-grandchildren: Owen, Hailey, Brookelyn, Jessika, Faith, Brianna, Annalee, Ayden, Kinsley and Balla; his sister, Margaret Weeks, of Keene; his brothers, Wayne King of Maple Valley, Wash., and Clyde King of Vancouver, British Columbia; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
His wife of 47 years, Carolyn (Pelletier) Duke, predeceased Arthur on Sept. 8, 2012. A brother, Richard Boyd, and a sister, Eunice McGrath, also predeceased him.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with Mr. Duke’s services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Help amplify our impact
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?