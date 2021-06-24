A mass of Christian burial for Arthur L. Cloutier, a longtime resident of Keene, who passed away on March 17, 2020, will be celebrated at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 52 Spruce St., Winchendon, Mass., on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at noon. The Rev. Henry Ramirez, Pastor, will be the celebrant.
Burial with full military honors will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, Mass., at 2 p.m. Services will be held in the chapel. Family and friends are invited to attend the services.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. To offer an online condolence or share a special memory, please visit, www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
