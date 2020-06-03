Arthur J. Croteau Jr.
Arthur J. Croteau Jr., affectionately known as “Artie,” 92, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, of natural causes.
He was born in Hackensack, N.J., the son of Eva (Peterson) and Arthur J. Croteau Sr. Artie moved to the Keene area as a young boy. He later purchased the historic family homestead in Marlborough, a place that he loved so much.
Artie was a star basketball player in the Marlborough schools and is one of two surviving members of his high school class. Artie graduated from the University of New Hampshire, majoring in business administration.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II, where he was stationed in Japan as a court clerk during the criminal tribunals.
After working for Coca Cola and New Hampshire Finance, he started a lifelong career in the credit collection business, owning and operating Croteau’s Business Bureau in Keene. Artie retired at the age of 82 and enjoyed playing golf at the Keene Country Club and Bretwood, working in his vegetable garden and watching every sporting event on television, including the UConn girls’ basketball team.
Artie married the love of his life and business partner, Lorraine (Keating) Croteau, in 1952. Artie loved and was very proud of his family and he will be greatly missed by his children, Arthur J. Croteau III of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and his wife, Susan; and Peter J. Croteau of Exeter and his wife, Katherine; his sister-in-law, Shirley Conway, and his niece, Juliene Conway, both of Greenland; his special friend and brother-in-law, Dick McIntyre, of Amherst, Mass.; five grandchildren: Lauren Smedley, Jeffrey Croteau, Jennifer Lippert, Vanessa Croteau and Alyssa Croteau; one step-grandchild, Abigail Battles; and four great-grandchildren: Charlie, Addie, Emma and Henry. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Lorraine Croteau; his two brothers, John Croteau and Jerry Croteau; and his sister, Julie McIntyre.
Artie lived life on his own terms, maintaining the family estate, including mowing his lawn, snowplowing his driveway and living the independent life he wanted to until his last day. Artie would often say, “Be content with what you have,” and he lived his life by these words, setting a wonderful role model for his entire family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service and burial will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, in support of our veterans.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories of Artie, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
