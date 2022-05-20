Arthur H. Wright Jr.

Arthur H. “Art” Wright Jr., of 25 Ivy Drive in Keene, passed away at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on May 15, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born in Brattleboro on April 14, 1935, to Cora W. Carey and Arthur H. Wright, Sr. (both deceased). Arthur was a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School with the class of 1954.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served overseas in Okinawa from 1954 to 1958. He was employed by Cheshire Oil Company in Keene for 25 years, most recently at West Street T-Bird. He was a member of the American Legion and the Elks Club of Keene.
Art was a NASCAR enthusiast and fan of the New England Patriots. He enjoyed yearly trips to Florida and the “Breakfast Club” with his friends.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters, Louise Petrie of Brattleboro, and Janice Seaver of Concord; and his brother, George W. Wright, of Lincoln, R.I. Survivors include his sister, Carolyn Peck, of Brattleboro; and his longtime partner, Nancy L. Russell, of Keene. Surviving children include Lisa W. Secore and her husband, Michael, of Keene; Edward W. Wright of Belchertown, Mass.; Linda Jacke of Hinsdale, Mass.; Michelle Marsh of Ashland; Diane Lee of Brattleboro; Harold Wright of Brattleboro; and Betty Nardino of Manchester. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Contributions may be made in his memory to the N.H. Heart Association, the Wounded Warrior Project or the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
To view Arthur’s online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.