Arthur H. Susmann, 69, died Jan. 21, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 18, 1953, in Laconia, the son of the late Arthur W. and Joan A. Susmann.
Arthur graduated from Rutland High School in Rutland, Vt. He later completed the State of New Hampshire Master Plumber course and became self-employed.
Art married Laura Clifford July 10, 1976, at St. Joseph’s Chapel, Stonehill College, in North Easton, Mass.
Arthur enjoyed hunting and fishing with his longtime friends, Lee Stevens and Marty Hall. Art also enjoyed competitive shooting at the Peterborough Sportsman Club, as well as flower, fruit and vegetable gardening. He was an active member of The Friends of Pisgah, especially on bridge-building work days.
Art was a hard worker who delighted in solving customer problems in creative and effective ways. He enjoyed supporting Laura’s equestrian activities, including trail rides and camping trips. Watching his granddaughters’ team sports was a favorite activity.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Laura, his daughter, Jennifer, and his granddaughters, Hannah and Grace; as well as his brothers and their wives: Karl and Lori of Florida, Scot and Janet of Colorado, Philip and Julie of Vermont and Craig and Lisa of Vermont; his nieces and nephews, Blake, Jackie and Addie; and other extended family members.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlborough St., Keene. Spring internment will be at Willard Hill Cemetery in Harrisville.
Memorial donations may be made to The Friends of Pisgah, P.O. Box 134, Chesterfield NH 03443.