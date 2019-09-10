Arthur H. Sault
Arthur H. Sault, 90, a longtime resident of Orange and Athol, Mass., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
Art was born April 20, 1929, in Orange, Mass., a son of Raymond E. and Evelyn R. (Kimball) Sault.
After school, he joined the Marines, later going to work at the L. S. Starrett Co. in Athol, Mass.
Art is survived by a brother, Richard C. Sault Sr. and his wife, Barbara, of Swanzey; nieces and nephews, Richard Jr., Michael, Linda, David, Bill and Susan; and best friend, Alex Blake; and his granddaughter, Aryel.
Art is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Raymond Jr.; and sister, Marilyn.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held in the family lot at Central Cemetery, Grove Street, Orange, Mass., on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.
Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main St., Orange, Mass., is directing the arrangements. You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.