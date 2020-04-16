Arthur H. Alintuck
Arthur H. Alintuck, age 90, of Belmont, Mass., formerly of Natick, Mass., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Charlotte (Volk) Alintuck; the father of Lisa Alintuck, Martin Alintuck, Eve Alintuck and the late Ronna Alintuck; the grandfather of Anton Branch, Elizabeth Doyle, Charlotte Sirimaya Alintuck and Rebekah Srisangwan Alintuck; and brother of the late Evelyn (Alintuck) Berman.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and shiva are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with details forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road, Wellesley MA 02481 (www.tbewellesley.org).
