Arthur Daniels, 88, of Keene, passed in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, following a brief period of declining health.
He was born on March 17, 1935, in Keene, to the late William and Gladys (Colburn) Daniels.
Arthur worked at N.G. Gurnsey for many years before they closed, which led him to retire in 1996.
Once retired Arthur moved to North Carolina and then to Florida, before later returning back home to Keene. He was the type of man who could go anywhere and make friends — he loved to socialize. One of his favorite things to do was meet the boys at McDonald’s every morning for coffee.
In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, and later in life he really enjoyed bike rides. His favorite treats were chocolate ice cream and date-filled cookies, especially the ones his daughter Lisa made. Arthur was a big animal lover and made many donations and contributions to various charities.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Case) Daniels, of Keene; his daughter, Lisa Alex, and her spouse, Don, of Keene; his son, Michael Daniels, of Keene; his stepsons: Ralph Johnson Jr. and his wife, Teah, of Swanzey; and Eric Johnson Sr. of Kentucky; his grandchildren: Emily (Alex) Bowers and her husband, Elijah, of Keene; Jason Alex and his significant other, Amy Mulherin, of Hinsdale; Sarah Alex of Keene; Kurt Daniels of Keene; Carl Johnson III of Kentucky; and Eric Johnson Jr. of Kentucky; as well as a lot of extended family including brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arthur was predeceased by his first wife, Janice (Cassin) Daniels; his sister, Carol Daniels; his father, William Daniels; his mother, Gladys (Colburn) Daniels; his in-laws, Francis and Yvonne Cassin; and his mother-in-law, Genevieve Case.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Arthur’s stepson Eric Johnson for being his caregiver after his health started to decline, allowing him the ability to pass peacefully at home with family just as he wanted.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Friends and family are invited to stay after the service for a reception at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences with the Daniels family or to share a memory of Arthur, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
