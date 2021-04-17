Arthur D. Dempsey, Jr.

Arthur D. “Elk” Dempsey Jr., of Keene, died on April 10, 2021, at the age of 91.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 28, 1929, to Arthur D. Dempsey Sr. and Eleanor F. (Leavey) Dempsey. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and later graduated from Columbia University’s School of Engineering with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked in sales in the Boston area, cofounding Digital Sales Associates. Later in life he worked as a life coach in Keene and enjoyed running in Ashuelot Park and volunteering at The Colonial Theatre.
Elk was physically fit, smart and independent. In his later years, you may have seen him walking around town, or perhaps had a conversation with him at a local restaurant. Thank you, Keene, for helping Elk to lead his best life possible. Up until the last few months of his life, he was able to live independently, in large part due to a community that cared for him in a myriad of ways.
Elk is survived by his daughters: Cathy, Anne Swinton and Jareka Dellenbaugh-Dempsey; his grandchildren: Russell Swinton, Matthew Swinton, Sarah and Hannah; and his ex-wife, Caro Dellenbaugh. He is predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Frances Hudson and Lillian Meyer; his ex-wife, Gayle; and an infant son, Fred.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sierra Club (www.SierraClub.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory of Elk or to express condolences, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
