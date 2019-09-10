Arthur Brnger
Arthur Brnger of North Swanzey passed away on Sept. 6, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Arthur was born in Auburn, Mass., on Jan. 12, 1940, and was one of nine children to parents, Paul and Bernice Brnger.
Arthur owned Brnger, Inc., a salvage and auto repair business in Swanzey.
He leaves his wife, Ellen Fennessey Brnger; son, Peter and wife, Anne, of Keene; daughter, Amy Brnger and husband, Craig Hood, of Portsmouth; and daughter, Sarah Gatchell and husband, Will Gatchell, of Portsmouth; as well as seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Emily, who passed in 2017.
There will be no calling hours and a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Maplewood Nursing Home Memory Unit in Westmoreland in honor of the special care they provided to Arthur and his family for the past seven months.
