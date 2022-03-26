Arpad Joseph Toth, Commander USNR-Ret., passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Friday, March 4, 2022, at The American House in Keene, surrounded by family.
Arpad was born in Tonawanda, N.Y., in 1924, to the late Emma (Szely) Toth and Arpad G. Toth, who immigrated to the United States from Hungary after World War I. His parents ran a general store in Buffalo, N.Y., and when his father took a job in Canada, the family lived for a while in Edmonton, Canada. Arpad graduated from Riverside High School in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1941. After graduation he entered the U.S. Navy officer training program and Naval flight school during World War II. Remaining in the Naval Reserves, he attended the University of Buffalo, where he met his wife, Marjorie Lois Toth. At UB, Arpad lettered in billiards and wrestling and was in the Sigma Alpha Nu fraternity. He graduated in 1948 with a degree in education.
Recalled to active duty in 1951, he flew carrier-based planes in the Korean War. Subsequently, he became a landing signal officer on several Navy aircraft carriers while also becoming a flight school instructor, teaching pilots to land on carriers. In the 1960s he was part of Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica as the Operations Officer in charge of Williams Field, McMurdo Sound. Mount Toth, an Antarctic mountain, is named for him in honor of his service. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy as a Commander in 1968, having earned the Antarctica Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
While serving in the Navy, Arpad and his family lived in New York, Florida, Virginia, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Maryland, New Zealand and Massachusetts (where he earned a Master’s Degree in Education and Counseling from Boston University). In the 1970s he settled down in southern New Hampshire. As a lifelong learner, he took advantage of Keene State College in subjects as varied as cinema studies and science and was instrumental in helping to set up the college’s first computer science course in the 1970s. He was a computer science instructor at Keene State for more than 10 years.
Always a fitness enthusiast, Arpad swam, golfed and played handball and squash. In 1996, as a racquetball player, he was ranked No. 6 in the Head Racquet Sports Nationals for men aged 70-plus. As a Justice of the Peace for the State of New Hampshire, he officiated many weddings, including five of his children and grandchildren.
Believing in giving back to the community, he volunteered at the Keene Community Kitchen for many years, managing their computer systems, leading book chats and helping veterans. Passionate about civil rights, for more than 20 years he wrote letters to the editor at The Keene Sentinel, including conversations with “Dunn C. Head.” Imploring people to think critically, each letter ended with, “There is still nothing, absolutely nothing, greater than a thinking human being whose nearest evolutionary relative is the chimpanzee.” He was a member of the Humanist Association and American Atheists and for many years led a discussion group called The Dissenters.
While living on Wilson Pond in Swanzey, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed feeding the fish that came to his dock, and the many birds that came to his feeders. A skilled pilot, he flew his Cessna plane out of Dillant-Hopkins Airport into his late 70s.
He had a twinkle in his eye, often a Manhattan in his hand, a Werther’s Original for all, and words of wisdom for his friends and family: “Do good work,” and “Goodnight and good luck.”
He is predeceased by his brother, Carl Toth, and his former wife, Marjorie Lois Toth. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey A. Toth, and his wife Christie, of Providence, R.I.; his daughter, Lesley C. Arnold, of Easthampton, Mass.; his daughter, Tracey A. Bowman Kallman, and her husband, Seth, of Harrisville; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will take place following a military burial at the Fort Devens Post National Veterans Cemetery in Devens, Mass., on July 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. Any donations in Arpad’s honor may be made to Hundred Nights, Inc., P.O. Box 833, Keene NH 03431 (hundrednightsinc.org); or to The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.