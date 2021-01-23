Arnold & Marylou Stymest

Arnold “Arnie” Stymest, 91, and Marylou Stymest, 84, of Stoddard, both passed away unexpectedly in December.
They are survived by a son, Charles B. Stymest, and his wife, Renée Demers, of Berlin; sister Carol Rota and her husband, Francis Rota, of Randolph, Mass.; grandchildren: Amanda Goble and her husband, Chris, of Middleboro, Mass.; Aimee Demers and her husband, Zach, of Westfield, Mass.; and Corey Stymest and his fiancée, Katharina Callahan, of Plymouth, Mass.; and beloved great-grandparents to Abigail, Andre, Savannah and Skylah Goble, Addison Demers, and Cillian and Damien Stymest.
Arnold Stymest (March 1, 1929 — Dec. 2, 2020) was born in Arlington, Mass., to Sadie and Francis Stymest. He was raised and educated in Randolph, Mass.
He started his path to his career as a pilot at the age of 16, working his way up to Executive Director of the Massachusetts Aeronautics Commission from 1980 to 1989 when he retired. He spent the remainder of his working years managing airports with Gale Associates, Inc. Flying continuously and safely for at least 50 years, he was awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot award. Arnie’s impact in the aeronautics field was immeasurable.
Marylou Stymest (April 18, 1936 — Dec. 13, 2020) was born in Boston to Elizabeth and James Graham. She was raised and educated in Randolph, Mass.
A retired nurse and avid gardener, she had a steadfast and unwavering spirit that was evident in her work and her involvement in the town of Stoddard up until her passing. Her spunky personality will be missed by all.
Arnie and Marylou were married September 1953 and resided in Randolph, Mass., until their retirement to Swanzey and eventually Stoddard. Their love for each other was as strong as it was unique. They found joy in each other’s company, whether it was enjoying a play or drinking tea at 3 in the morning. They always made time for friends and family, from a trip to Canada, to a Sunday brunch, or just dinner at home.
There will be no services at this time. The family will hold a private service in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in their names to the Town of Stoddard (1450 Route 123 North, Stoddard NH 03464), a town they had such great pride in.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share memories, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
