Armand V. Bedard, 90, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene and Massachusetts, died on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Pine Rock Manor in Warner. He passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health.
Armand was born the son of the late Eva (Dubois) and Alleyre Bedard on April 18, 1931, in Claremont. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1950. Armand was a patriot and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served his time with distinction and was honorably discharged on Dec. 30, 1955, at the rank of A/1C. He went on in his studies at East Coast Aero Technical School in Bedford, Mass.
On Dec. 22, 1956, he exchanged vows with Marion J. Kennedy at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in West Swanzey. They were married with family and friends in attendance. The Bedards have been married for 64 years.
After attending the Lowell Academy of Cosmetology, Armand was the owner and proprietor of Unique Hair Stylist in Keene and Winchendon, Mass., for 20 years before his retirement in 1995. Prior, he was the owner of Bedard Autobody in Swanzey for many years and worked at Homestead Woolen Mills in West Swanzey for several years.
Armand enjoyed dancing and music, classic cars, hair styling, and nutrition was important to him. He also liked to dabble in day trading in the stock market. Armand built his Swanzey home, was a man of many talents including carpentry and landscaping, and was known to be able to fix most anything. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and VFW. During his high school years, he was a member of the West Swanzey Drum Corps, where he played the bugle. Time was spent going to drum corps competitions all over the New England region.
Mr. Bedard is survived by his wife, Marion J. Bedard, of Swanzey; his children and their spouses: Colleen C. Bedard of Portland, Maine; Rena-Marie Rockwell and her husband, Joseph, of Hillsboro; Lisa A. Mitchell and her husband, Dan, of Marlborough; and Julie C. Grossi and her husband, Jason, of Portland, Maine. Survivors also include a brother, Robert Bedard, and his wife, Sharon, of Loris, S.C.; five grandchildren: Joshua Rockwell, Ben Rockwell, Mariah Mitchell, Sydney Mitchell and Abigail Mitchell; and a great-grandchild, Wyatt Rockwell. In addition, he is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Armand is predeceased by his brother, Donald Bedard.
In keeping with Armand’s wishes there were no calling hours. A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Westport Village Cemetery in Swanzey.
Donations can be made in memory of Armand V. Bedard to: Ruck-Up of Keene, 42 Upper Knight St., Keene NH 03431; or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.