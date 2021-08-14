Armand V. Bedard, 89, of West Swanzey, passed away Aug. 12, 2021. He passed peacefully at Pine Rock Manor in Warner after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
