Armand E. Filiault Jr.
On Nov. 30, 2019, Armand E. Filiault, Jr. of Keene passed away at Cheshire Medical Center after a period of declining health.
Armand was born in Keene on Aug. 14, 1934, to Armand E. and Sybil (Perkins) Filiault. Armand attended Keene schools and graduated from Keene High School in 1952. In 1954, Armand enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and trained as a radio operator. He served over 20 years and retired honorably in 1975 as a petty officer first class. While with the Coast Guard, Armand sailed to ports of call in the U.S., North Atlantic, Pacific and the Caribbean. He was on the last U.S. ship to depart Cuba prior to the country’s fall to Fidel Castro.
In 1957, he married Reba E. Blumenthal of Portland, Maine. They remained married until his passing. Their son, Andrew, was born in 1963, and he was followed by the twins, Mark and Matthew (Scott) in 1965.
Armand’s military service shaped his life and he was very proud of his service. He always wore hats displaying the vessels he served on and flew a U.S. flag outside his home. He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
After retiring from the Coast Guard, Armand returned to Keene and worked for a number of years in both the home improvement and hospitality industries. Time outside of work found him attending his sons’ sporting events, playing and umpiring softball, bowling, and enjoying a cold beer at various Keene watering holes.
He is survived by: his wife, Reba, of Westmoreland; their sons: Andrew and his wife, Jackie, of Keene; Mark and his wife, Sholeh, of Summit, N.J.; Matthew and his wife, Elysa, of (Ocean, N.J.; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brothers, Bruce and Randy, both of Keene; and many nieces and nephews. Armand was predeceased by: his father, Armand Sr.; his mother, Sybil; his older sister, Gloria; and his younger brother, Gary.
A big-hearted and compassionate man who loved his family above all else, Armand will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 797 Court St., Keene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.