Arlene Ruth Richmond

Arlene Ruth (Buckley) Richmond, born Aug. 22, 1933, age 89, of her lifelong residence in Spofford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the company of family and loved ones.
She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Stanley Amos Richmond; her sons, Stanley Arthur Richmond and Russell A. Richmond; her sisters, Gloria, Marilyn, Sandra, Elizabeth (Betty) and Norma; her brother, Harold “Bo” Buckley Jr.; and her great-granddaughter, Alexia Rae Richmond-Files.
She is survived by her brother, Delbert A. Buckley; her daughters, Hyla R. Smith, and Barbara A. Doyle and Peter; her grandchildren, Leslie, William (Bill), Delta, Jonathan (John), Patricia, Richard (Ricky) and Melissa; her great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Xavier, Cailyn, Kullen, Aiden, Nehemiah, Landon, Riley, Crystal, Jacob, Felicia and Zackery; and her great-great-grandchildren, Ember, Michael, Noah, Eli, Peter, Colt, Paisley and Rowan.
Married on March 17, 1951, in Swanzey, Stan and Arlene purchased a small parcel of land. The Richmond Family home, also known as Fairwind Farm, consisted of 117 acres. They raised hogs, cattle, chickens, horses, cats, dogs and other animals on the farm. They also cultivated a quarter-acre garden where Arlene canned the goods for family and friends. Some of Arlene’s other hobbies included Word Search puzzles, game shows, knitting and crocheting blankets, hats and mittens for family and friends, quilting and macramé chairs.
Arlene had worked for Robert Hart Shoes, Troy Blanket Mill and Timken (MPB), retiring in her 70s.
A memorial service will be held in August of 2023.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 57 High St., Brattleboro, is entrusted with arrangements.