Arlene Ruth Head Tatro

Arlene Ruth (Parker) Head Tatro, 93, died Jan. 26, 2022, in Hanover.
She was born in Bellows Falls on Nov. 5, 1928, the daughter of Arthur A. and Charlotte (MacLean) Frenier Parker. Arlene was raised in Bellows Falls, graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1946, graduated from Keene Teachers College in 1950 and received her master’s degree in education from Boston University in 1957. She lived in Claremont from 1965 to 2014. Arlene then moved to Wheelock Terrace Assisted Living in Hanover to be closer to family.
She was on the faculty at Vilas High School in Alstead, and taught English and coached basketball from 1950 to 1958; was the secretary at the First Congregational Church of Claremont from 1970 to 1973; and retired in 1994 from the Claremont School District where she was a secretary in the principal’s office at Stevens High School from 1973 to 1994.
Arlene’s commitment to community, friends and family was evident in the lives of students she touched, her lifelong church membership, her 4-H leadership and the care and outreach she offered to those in need. Kindness and generosity were her guiding principles.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Ivan E. Head; her brother, Wendell C. Frenier; and her second husband, Everett C. Tatro.
The surviving family includes her two daughters, Carolyn (Richard) Adams of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Christine (Christopher) Hoskin of Etna; four grandchildren: Jennifer, Kimberly, Joseph and Benjamin; three great-grandchildren; and the families of Everett Tatro and Richard Adams.
The family is planning a Memorial Service in June 2022. Interment will be at the Central Cemetery in Epping.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bayada Adult Nursing/Hospice Services, 2 South Main St., Rutland VT 05701; Sullivan County Hospice, P.O. Box 1247, Claremont NH 03743; or other charitable organizations.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
