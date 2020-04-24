Arlene Rae Manning
It is with great sadness that the family of Arlene Rae (Sutton) Manning, 70, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and formerly of Swanzey, announce her passing on Friday, April 10, 2020, in the comfort of her home after a short but intense bout with cancer.
She departed on her late husband David Robert Manning Sr.’s 81st birthday and a more fitting day could not be found for her to find peace. Her last months were difficult as her health declined and her death was a blessing that ended her suffering. Her daughter, Nicole, cared for her day and night during this time with infinite patience and loving kindness. Arlene’s last breath was taken with her daughter, Mellissa, by her side. The pandemic made it impossible for those far away who loved her to be with her, and their absence was not from lack of love or desperation to be near her, but out of necessity for the times and respect for her wishes that they remain safe.
Arlene was born to the late Thomas Gray Sutton and Mary Elizabeth (Thompson) Sutton on March 1, 1950, in Keene. She was known as a feisty girl who wanted things done her own way. This did not change as she grew older and she had a reputation as someone who spoke her mind, whether you wanted to hear it or not. She was a complicated woman whose generosity and sense of justice was marked with biting wit and a dry sense of humor. If you needed something, Arlene would make sure you were cared for. She was someone you wanted in your corner.
Arlene loved pigs, snow globes, chocolate and coffee, and had a variety of hobbies over the years, including forays into cake-decorating, woodworking, toy-making, stained-glass artwork, rug-hooking, basket-weaving, and her all-time favorite pastime: binge-shopping. Baking was a pastime she enjoyed that had many of her friends and family begging for her delectable treats. She loved singing to her children and grandchildren when they were babies and spoiling her grandchildren when their parents weren’t around (and even when they were). She had high hopes of travel to exotic places and to master the ukulele, but found life (and a lack of actual ambition) got in the way and she satisfied herself with talking about her dreams instead. There was much laughter and no regrets in imagining those dreams.
Arlene had many friends with whom she enjoyed spending time, and is survived by a large family who miss her dearly. She was especially close to her daughters: Laureli Morrow of Montpelier, Vt.; Mellissa Morrow of Naples, Fla.; and Nicole Morrow of Swanzey; her son and his wife, Scott and Jo Ellen Manning, of Marlow; and her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Butch Bennett, formerly of West Swanzey and now residing in St. Petersburg, Fla. She leaves behind many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren (too numerous to name) whom she loved deeply and filled her with immense pride, and she had her own special relationship with each of them. She is also survived by her friend, Norman Farnum, who lived with her for many years. Her extended family includes many loved ones, also too numerous to mention, who enriched her life immensely.
She was predeceased by her husband, David Manning Sr.; her parents; her brother, David Sutton; and her dear friend, Ted Kloc.
There will be no memorial at this time due to the pandemic. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
