Arlene G. Fitz-Simon

Arlene Grace Fitz-Simon, 81, a resident of Keene, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
She was born in Alamosa, Colo., on Nov. 24, 1938, the daughter of Manuel and Rebecca (Gonzales) Ortega. She was a 1956 graduate of Valley High School in Albuquerque, N.M.
On April 6, 1957, she married James Fitz-Simon Sr. in Vicenza, Italy, while he was stationed in the U.S. Army. They were married for 60 years, raising four children: James Jr., Julie, Judi and Eddie, and her beloved dog, Misty.
She moved to Keene in 1972, where she has resided for 48 years. In July of 1976, Arlene and James opened and managed Curry Copy Center for 30 years. In 1985, they also purchased and managed four Hallmark Stores.
Arlene was a devoted Christian who loved God, her family and friends. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church in Keene. She was a hardworking, genuine and passionate soul who put everyone before herself. She always had a beautiful smile that would light up the room. She loved to travel and take cruises with her daughters. Her last great adventure was to Alaska. She was an avid reader and belonged to the Book Club. She enjoyed her yoga and exercise classes, she loved walking daily and loved planting her butterfly garden. Her favorite pastime of all was spending time with her beloved dog, Misty.
One of her favorite things to do and which brought her much joy was spending time and doing lunches with her loyal and faithful Trowbridge friends for 48 years: Anita Piermattei, Carol Bunszel, Rosemarie Dowling and Jeanne Fuller.
She was the biggest Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, never missing a game! Also, no one was more in love with Elvis and music than Arlene!
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Judi Sievers Mills, of Jackson Tenn.; her son, Eddie Fitz-Simon Sr., and his wife, Heather, of Keene; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Fitz-Simon, of Cocoa, Fla.; her grandchildren: Jimmy Sievers and his wife, Sarah; Travis Sievers; Jeffrey Russell and his wife, Cathie; Jason Russell; Eddie Fitz-Simon Jr.; Megan Fitz-Simon and her partner, Michael Coffey Jr.; and David Fitz-Simon; her three great-grandchildren: Yazmin and Yaliana Sievers; and Nathan Coffey; her brother, Manuel Ortega, and his wife, Elvira; her brother, Arnold Ortega, and his wife, Judy; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, James Fitz-Simon Sr.; her son, James Fitz-Simon Jr.; her daughter, Julie Willette; and her beloved dog, Misty.
A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance for the visitation, Liturgy of the Word and committal at the cemetery are required to wear face masks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Fitz-Simon’s memory to The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
