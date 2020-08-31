Arlene G. Fitz-Simon, 81, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Keene on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene (www.foleyfuneralhome.com).
