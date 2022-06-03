Arlene Bethel Bailey

Arlene Bethel (Alex) Bailey, 69, a resident of Hinsdale, passed away peacefully after a brief period of illness on Monday, May 16, 2022.
She was born on May 9, 1953, in Montague, Mass., the first of 10 children and first daughter to John and Bethel (Tower) Alex. She was a 1971 graduate of Greenfield High School in Greenfield, Mass. Soon after, she moved to Hinsdale. While raising her daughter, Karyn, she met (in 1986) and later married Bradford C. Bailey (formerly of Leominster, Mass.) on Jan. 11, 1997, in a beautiful beach wedding ceremony in Melbourne Beach, Fla.
She was employed by Erving Paper Mills in Erving, Mass., for nearly 15 years. Later, she worked for Walmart in Hinsdale for 13 years, where she greatly enjoyed working with and chatting with the public. When employed by Walmart, she embraced her additional role as a community liaison (a role which no longer solely exists). This position included many community-based activities such as presenting Teacher of the Year Awards to local teachers and appearing on the (former) annually televised Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon. She spoke of this particular role for many years after.
Post-retirement, she attained her lifelong dream of helping people by becoming a personal care attendant. She worked for local agencies and created many close relationships with those she cared for in their homes. She also loved the energy and positivism of the Chaos & Kindness crew and spent much time with their team in Keene.
One of Arlene’s favorite expressions was “Love Life” and she signed many greeting cards with that closing. She very much loved people and animals. She and Brad were well-known for making friends everywhere they went, including during several vacations in Florida and in the Bahamas. As was typical for Arlene, she and Brad maintained contact with some of these folks and families for many years. She kept in regular touch with her friends and former coworkers at the Hinsdale Walmart. She also loved spending time with children. Anyone who spent any time with Arlene knew that she was always giving gifts and toys to the children in her life, and she always had a treat ready to share with the pets in her life, including those of her patients, friends and neighbors. She had many pets over the years and treasured their companionship throughout her entire life.
Arlene is survived by her mother, Bethel Alex, of Greenfield, Mass. She is also survived by her husband, Brad, their daughter, Karyn Hammond, and son-in-law of many years, Joe Hammond, all of Hinsdale. Arlene leaves behind her three grandchildren, Emma, Julia, and Colby Hammond, all of Hinsdale, of whom she was very proud. She also leaves her brothers, Don Alex of Keene, Mark Alex of Hadley, Mass., Chris Alex of Sheridan, Wyo., Richard Alex of Greenfield, Mass., Gary Alex of Greenfield, Mass., and Joe Alex of Brattleboro; as well as her sisters. Laurie Delnero of Mohawk, N.Y., and Jen Lowell of Wendell, Mass. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She is predeceased by her brother, Alan Alex.
A celebration of Arlene’s life will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities of Keene. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Arlene’s online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, visit www.CSNH.com.
