Ardis H. Abraham, 91, of Swanzey, and a former longtime resident of Ft. Myers, Fla., passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
Her parents, Oscar and Alice (Halpin) Lamothe, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 27, 1930, in Keene. Ardis grew up in Keene and was a 1948 graduate of Keene High School.
She moved to Ft. Myers, Fla., in 1957, and worked in real estate for more than 25 years as a broker with Kockentiet Reality and Construction. She returned to the area in 2000.
A woman of great faith, Ardis was a parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene, and a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, and her family especially enjoyed the cookies she would bake and send to relatives, especially at Christmas time. She also enjoyed gardening and working on puzzles. She was a loving person with a huge smile which she loved to offer to many, with hopes of the smiles being returned to her. She also had a great sense of humor and loved to joke with others. Her family gave her the greatest joy in life.
Ardis is survived by her daughters: Ardis Martello of Swanzey, and Denise Hetrick, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; her grandchildren: Bryan Choate, Nick Martello, Matthew Hetrick, Stacia Delany and Mark Hetrick; her brother, Msgr. Daniel O. Lamothe, of Swanzey; and her niece, Reinette Riely, and her husband, Brian, of Keene.
Her husband of 12 years, Robert Abraham; her son, Chad Reyor; a brother, David Lamothe; and two sisters, Margaret Legere and Marlene Bentley, predeceased her.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Msgr. Daniel O. Lamothe will celebrate the mass. Burial with committal prayers will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.