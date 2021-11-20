Archibald W. MacKenzie (aka Archie, Butch, Mac), of Keene, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2021, at the age of 89.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1931, in Malden, Mass., to Daniel J. MacKenzie Sr. and Dolena MacInnis MacKenzie.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Margaret Gardner MacKenzie; his brother, Daniel J. MacKenzie Jr., of Massachusetts; his sister, Catherine MacKenzie-Smith, of Colorado; and his brother, William R. MacKenzie, of Virginia.
Archie is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Archie was very proud to have served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952. He was a very kind, fun-loving and generous man and always had a smile on his face. For years he and his wife took in foster children in need of temporary housing, volunteered to drive elderly patients to appointments, and was always looking for ways to help people in need. He worked for the Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C., for 25 years and received many awards during his tenure. He was an avid walker, loved the outdoors and enjoyed his daily visits at the Keene Senior Center.
We will miss his smile.
In keeping with Archie’s wishes, his family will hold a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Archibald W. MacKenzie’s name are requested to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.ALZ.org) or to your favorite veteran’s charity.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Archie, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
