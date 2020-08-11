Apolonia Lonsky
Apolonia “Lonia” (Lewko) Lonsky, 88, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Claremont, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her dignity intact.
Apolonia was born the daughter of the late Stasia Stanislawa (Krupska) and Mikolaj Lewko on June 30, 1932, in Rakszyce, Poland. She was educated in Poland where she completed her secondary school studies.
On June 19, 1978, she exchanged vows with Michael J. Lonsky at St. Joseph Church in Claremont. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Michael passed on March 1, 1992, after 14 years of marriage.
Lonia worked as a seamstress in the laundry department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for many years until her retirement in 1997.
Lonia was a unique soul, more than most of us. Until her passing, she would still ride her old-fashioned, two-wheeled bike around the neighborhood for exercise. She was always active taking walks and working in her gardens. She shoveled her own snow and mowed her yard. Lonia would even trim her six-foot-high hedges while standing on a ladder. She claimed only she could get them as straight and even as they could be. She loved the Christmas season. She was always the first in the neighborhood to have her Nativity scene put up on the porch and have the lights strung on her hedges. Being Polish she never lost her knack for cooking and sharing her Polish dishes and breads. One of her last shared dishes was a cold beet and cucumber soup called borscht. She was a very private person who would keep to herself.
Because she was mostly a loner she did not enjoy uninvited company and phone calls. This definitely contributed to her demise. It is important to point out that no matter what, your elderly, loved ones, neighbors and friends must be checked on in these difficult times. With hot, humid weather, COVID-19 or even the frailty of being past 80, he or she may get mad but the intention is being mindful. They may feel as if you’re interfering or treating them as a child or spying on them. However, as in Lonia’s passing, it would have been so much better for her and her beloved dog, Monika, to have taken that chance. Monika is safe, well cared for and learning to adjust in another adult home.
Mrs. Lonsky is survived by her extended family, and family in Poland, her very close friend, Elizabeth Kurowski, of Keene, and her neighbors.
In keeping with Lonia’s values, a private graveside service with Catholic Christian burial rights was held in the family lot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Keene on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A special thank you is in order to the staff at the funeral home for their kindness and guidance during such a difficult time. Donations can be made in memory of Apolonia Lonsky to: Feeding Tiny Tummies, P.O. Box 358, Marlow NH 03456. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.