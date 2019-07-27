Antonio Michael D’Ambrosio Jr.
Antonio Michael “Tony” D’Ambrosio Jr., “A Life Well Lived.” Son, brother, husband, father, teacher, coach, mentor and friend. “The world has lost a good soul today, and heaven has just become richer.”
Antonio “Tony” Michael D’Ambrosio Jr., 85, of Storrs, Mansfield, Conn., passed away on March 26, 2019, at home after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Judith Lee (Hibbard).
He was born in Keene Nov. 29, 1933, the son of Italian immigrants and the eighth child of Antonio D’Ambrosio and Maria (D’Intino). He graduated from Keene High School in 1952. He was married on March 2, 1957, at St. Bernard Church in Keene.
He received his undergraduate degree from Keene State College in 1960 and his master’s in education in 1962. After teaching in Vermont for two years, Tony and Judy moved to Wethersfield, Conn., and he began his 33-year teaching career at Rocky Hill High School in Rocky Hill, Conn., where he taught history and coached the gold team. They moved to Coventry, Conn., in 1965 where he raised his family. He taught undergraduate courses at Wesleyan University in the late ’60s and early 1970s.
He believed in giving back to the local community and was a longtime member of the Elks Club, Lions Club and Coventry Beautification Committee, as well as participated in Little League baseball, and as a golf coach and tennis coach. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Coventry and St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Storrs.
Besides his parents, Antonio and Maria, he was predeceased by his wife, Judith; his brothers, Pasquale and Michael D’Ambrosio; his sisters, Mary, Doris (Jaquith) and her husband, Myron, Ann (Mason) and her husband, Jess, Josephine (D’Ambrosio) and her husband, Joseph; and many relatives and close friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Lee Ann D’Ambrosio (Sklar); son, Christian D’Ambrosio and his wife, Gina; grandsons, Cooper and Carson D’Ambrosio; granddaughter, Sarah Sklar; brother, Pat D’Ambrosio; his good friend, Genevieve McGann; her daughter, Kimberly McGann and husband, David Buisch, and her son, Mark McGann; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
As a teacher, coach and mentor, he figured out what style worked for you, how to reach each person, how and when to approach them and always had some quiet advice for his students, athletes and fellow teachers. His usual approach was to wait until the moment you were alone, pull you aside when a teaching moment would present itself and tell you his thoughts — “Did you ever think of this, what were you thinking when you did that or how about trying it this way?”
He was a dedicated sports fan of the UConn athletic teams, Boston Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins, New York Giants football, Eastern Connecticut State University soccer teams, Central Connecticut State University men’s soccer and Hartford Whalers. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying golf, tennis, hiking, cross country skiing, gardening, bird watching and occasionally fishing. He loved Cape Cod and had many fond memories of family summer vacations camping at Nickerson State Park, renting a cottage in Brewster or Eastham, attending summer league baseball games, digging for oysters and clams, walking the beach or just grilling.
We would like to thank the people at Beacon Hospice and Stay at Home Care LLC for their compassionate care.
Please join us for a graveside burial service on Friday, Aug. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 600 Main St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Elks Lodge, the Massachusetts Audubon Society or the Appalachian Mountain Club. For online condolences, please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.