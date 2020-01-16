Anton Bingel
Anton (Toni) Bingel, born on Aug. 6, 1928, in Landshut, Germany, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Ridgewood Center in Bedford after a brief illness. He was 91 years old.
In 1960, he moved to the United States with his family and, after living in several states across the East Coast, settled in New Hampshire. Toni loved model trains, puns and regaling his family with stories of his youth.
He is predeceased by his wife and mother of his children, Marianne (Fischer) Bingel, his second wife and partner of over 30 years, Joyce Eldridge, and his brother, Otto.
Members of his family include: his sons, Otto, Berthold and Christopher; his grandchildren, Tanya, Toni Marie, Sarah, Margaret and Christopher; and his nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St. (corner of Beech St.), Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Toni’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 South River Road, Suite 210, Bedford NH 03110. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
