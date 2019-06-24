Anthony S. Signore
Anthony S. “Tony” Signore, known to friends affectionately as “Tony” and owner of Tony’s Taxi, died peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 77, with his life partner, Susan Goodchild, by his side.
He was born Oct. 31, 1941, to Elizabeth (Adamo) Signore and Anthony S. Signore Sr. in Providence, R.I.
He spent the first portion of his life in Rhode Island as a successful car dealer before deciding to settle his heart in Keene, where he found his niche in the taxi business. His love of people and his generosity were such that he thrived on being able to interact with them on a daily basis. He always helped out the underdog and the messages on his Facebook taxi site attest to that; he will be terribly missed and certainly never forgotten. His personality was legend and earned him the title of Keene’s “Taxi King.”
He is survived by Susan Goodchild and her family, David Goodchild, Daniel Goodchild, Shane Abbott and his partner, Laurie Plankey, Cindy Gibbs and Scott Lothrop; his son, Bradford Signore; Brad’s mother and former wife and friend, Darlene Pane, and all of her family; his brother, Robert Signore; his sister, Dorothy Signore Vitucci and her daughter, Robin Collins; and many other extended family members. Tony also leaves a multitude of friends who he loved like family; especially Francis Goodell, Peter Pillsbury, Michael Keen and David Gale. He is also survived by Marion Dustin Signore.
A celebration of Tony’s life will be held on Thursday, June 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Plans for a memorial service and burial in Florida will be made at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsbury Center for Cancer Care, 580 Court St., Keene, NH 03431.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.