Anthony R. Fierro

Anthony R. “Tony” Fierro, 66, of Hinsdale and formerly of West Haven, Conn., died peacefully and unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Tony was a proud Teamster and a recent retiree of Sikorsky Aircraft where he was employed for 35 years as a transmission mechanic.
He was an avid Harley Davidson rider, builder, and enthusiast and spent many years organizing and on the staff for the Harley Davidson Rendezvous Classic.
Anthony enjoyed many hobbies in life, including boating, fishing, hunting and trap shooting. He was a member of the Elm City Gun Club in East Haven, Conn., for more than 15 years. He loved to work with his hands building and being a craftsman, and took pride in quality workmanship.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Cynthia Wagner, of Hinsdale; his son, Jake Fierro (Gerianne), of Winchester; his grandchildren, Jack, Corina and Asher Fierro; and his sister, Tina Czyszcon, and his niece and nephew, Skylar and Steven, of Schenectady, N.Y. He is also survived by many friends, cousins and family in Connecticut, Long Island and Florida.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, 499 Park Ave., Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).