Anthony Martini
Anthony Martini, 73, of Old Greenwich, Conn., and Spofford, passed away after a battle with lung cancer on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rome, Italy, surrounded by his two sons, Anthony and Carlo, as well as his two sisters, Clara Distefano and Maria Gaetani.
Tony was born July 22, 1946, in Ceprano, Italy, to the late Pio B. Martini and Maria Dipede Martini.
He arrived in the United States at the age of 14 and attended Lincoln High School, class of 1964, in Yonkers, N.Y. He went on to receive an accounting degree from Baruch College and earned his CPA license in New York and Connecticut. Tony had a successful accounting practice in Stamford, Conn., for over 35 years and he also owned Lake Spofford Cabins, a successful vacation home rental property in Spofford.
Tony was a loving husband to his wife of 46 years, Marisa Martini, who predeceased him in 2017. He is survived by his two sons: Anthony Martini Jr. of Stamford, Conn., and Carlo Martini and Evelyn Allen of Old Greenwich, Conn.; seven grandchildren: Anthony, Michael, Victoria, Natalee, Niko, Lilliana and Luca; his two sisters, Maria Martini in Gaetani from Ceprano, Italy, and Clara Martini in Distefano of Monte Sereno, Calif.
Tony was a longtime resident of Stamford, Conn., where he brought up his two sons and was a soccer coach for their teams. He spent many summers and weekends vacationing with his family on the lake in Spofford. Services were held in Stamford, Conn. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (https://giving.mskcc.org/donate/msk-giving). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.