Anthony J. “Tony” Santman, 68, of Keene, and formerly of Ewing, N.J., Lambertville, N.J, Albuquerque, N.M., and Levittown, Pa., passed peacefully in the comfort of his home in Keene on Monday, April 24, 2023.
He was born the second of three sons to the late Rita M. (Farrell) and Walter J. Santman Jr. on April 19, 1955, in Philadelphia. He was educated at Bishop Egan in Fairless Hills, Pa., with the class of 1973. After high school he continued his education at Philadelphia College of Dentistry, where he obtained his certificate to be a dental laboratory technician.
Most recently, Anthony had worked at Plumb Pack Plastics Co. in Winchester for three years before retiring in 2018. Prior, he had worked at Washington Crossing Inn as a bartender for eight years in Washington Crossing, Pa.
Tony had a love for arts, which included photography and antiquing for art deco inspired items. He also had a sense of adventure which led him to enjoy skydiving.
Mr. Santman is survived by his brother, Jeffry, and his wife, Judith Teresi, of Keene; along with cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by his brother, Eric J. Santman, who passed in 2004.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).