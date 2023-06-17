Anthony J. Lounder

Anthony J. “Tony” Lounder died May 18, 2023, surrounded by loving family members at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
He was born July 21, 1960, to Virginia Lebo and Everett Lounder in Keene, where he lived most of his life.
After graduating from Keene High School, he enjoyed a career working for the family business, Everett J. Lounder and Sons Builders. He was a talented home builder with a diverse skill set in multiple areas of construction.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, taking numerous trips in the United States and Canada. Even as his health declined over the past several years, he maintained a positive attitude.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother in 2005 and his younger brother Kevin in 2011.
He is survived by his father; his stepmother, Peggy; his long-term companion, Beth Gerhardt, and her son, Paul; his sister, Linda O’Reilly, of Keene; his brother, James, of Newport; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who remember him fondly.
The family will be holding a Mass on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene, to be followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Regional School, 92 Wilson St., Keene NH 03431.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Help amplify our impact
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?