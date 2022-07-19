Anthony J. Gooding, of Keene, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2022, at the age of 69.
Anthony was born in New York City on May 24, 1953, to Judson and Francoise Gooding. The nature of his father’s work and his mother’s origins in France allowed the family to spend time living in both the U.S. and France.
In 1976, he graduated from Skidmore College with a degree in government and a minor in history. He also attended the College Stanislaus in Paris, Middlesex School in Concord, Mass., and the University of Paris.
With his father’s health declining, he moved in with his parents in 2008 to help care for him. After his father’s passing in 2009, he continued living with his mother to continue providing support. He and Francoise became close companions and housemates. Anthony spoke French like a Parisian and English like a New Yorker. To Francoise’s delight, they were able to keep their French skills well-honed and enjoy one of the comforts of home.
An avid reader and student of history, he often had a unique and insightful perspective on current events. He never hesitated to share his thoughts on a matter and his children sought his guidance often. Quick-witted with a dry sense of humor, he could coax a laugh from almost anyone. That was always appreciated, especially during difficult times. Anthony enjoyed sailing, tennis, Formula One racing, wildlife and spending time at the ocean.
Anthony is survived by his mother, Francoise Gooding; his children, Luke and Seth Gooding; his grandchild, Judson Gooding; and his siblings, Amelie and Tim Gooding. He is predeceased by his father, Judson Gooding, and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jean Ridoux and Mr. and Mrs. Faitoute Gooding.
A private memorial for the family will be held in the coming weeks. His ashes will be spread at one of his favorite beaches. Anthony is and will forever be dearly missed.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.