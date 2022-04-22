Anthony J. “Bucky” Dubois Jr. passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
He was born in Keene on May 9, 1931, the son Eunice (Seaver) and Anthony J. Dubois Sr. He was educated in Keene schools and was a Keene High School graduate with the class of 1949. Bucky played football while in high school and his favorite pastimes were watching the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He loved mowing his lawn and his many rides up the road to check on his grandson Greg’s house.
Early in his working career he was police officer for the Keene Police Department, owned and operated the Sunoco Station on lower Main Street in Keene and later worked for the R.W. Payne Construction Company, retiring from Keene State College as the ground’s foreman.
Bucky was a man of few words but you always knew where you stood. His biggest pride and joy was his home “The Holbrook Farm,” a big part of Swanzey’s history, where he raised cows and pigs. His favorite two cows were Mayflower and Brownie.
Both Bucky and Mary loved to take trips and spend time at Wells and Moody Beach in Maine, but most of all to their second home located in Tenants Harbor, Maine. While in Maine he enjoyed going deep-sea fishing, the beach, fried clams and a good lobster roll.
He was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Mary (Kent) Dubois, who passed away on Jan. 17, 2022; his brother, Bruce Dubois; and his sisters: Eunice Larro (Harold), Janice Huslander (Phil), Clara Stowell (Jim) and Doris “Dot” Dinkle (Ted). He is survived by two sons: Anthony J. Dubois III of Swanzey; and Gary M. Dubois of Spofford; his brothers: George Dubois (Marsha) of Keene; and Eugene “Cricket” (Jeannie) of Keene; five grandchildren: Gwen Clough (Frank) of Bow; Gregory Dubois (Kelly) of Swanzey; Joseph Dubois of Keene; Christina Dubois of Keene; and Ann Caraballo (Aramis) of Nelson; nine great-grandchildren: Kyle, Caleb, Audrey, Lena, Nathan, Grady, Isaiah, Sarah and Kate; and his beloved cat, Buck-O.
The family would like to thank Keene Home Healthcare and Hospice for all of their help, care and support for Bucky and the help and support to the family, with special thanks to Nurse Rick, LNA, Amy, LNA and Gracie and during Bucky’s last hours to Nurse Erika Migneault. Private services and burial will be held by the family at a later date. There are no visiting hours.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Dubois family, or to share a photo or memory, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
