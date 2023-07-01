Anthony Albert Henderson, loving father and husband, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2023, at the age of 49 in Keene.
Anthony was born in Reno, Nev., on Jan. 21, 1974, to the late Deborah Ruth Henderson and Albert Lee Smith.
He leaves behind his wife of seven years, Roxanne Michelle (Sanchez) Henderson, of Swanzey. They were married on June 24, 2016. During the short seven years they were married, they got to enjoy many adventures and laughs together. Anthony loved to travel, and he and Roxanne often vacationed in Maine. He was also an avid fan of day trips, and they took many to Boston and other areas of New England. In fact, Anthony was never one to turn down the opportunity to get in the car and drive — he called it “admiring God’s creation.” He loved animals, and his absolute favorite was the elephant.
Anthony was raised in the Jehovah’s Witness faith and continued that faith into his adulthood. He remained a lifelong Bible reader, he especially loved the Bible characters Paul and Peter. When he wasn’t traveling or reading, he enjoyed cooking for his wife and watching movies together. Anthony majored in performing arts and theatre at Arizona State University and Scottsdale Community College. During his career he starred in at least 67 stage productions.
In addition to his wife, Anthony is survived by his uncle, John Henderson, of College Park, Ga.; six beloved children: Elijah, Jordan, Dominic, Billy, Mykaela and Maddison; many brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles and grandchildren.
