Anson R. Boudrieau Jr., known as “AJ” and lovingly called “Unkie” by family, 47 years old, of Connecticut River Park, Charlestown, died suddenly at his home late Saturday night.
Anson was born in Bellows Falls on July 24, 1973, the son of Anson and Dorothy Boudrieau. He attended schools in the Fall Mountain area.
Anson was employed by ADA Traffic Control and previously employed at Market Basket in Claremont. He also worked for Balla Lumber in Acworth and Hubbard’s in Walpole.
He leaves behind his mother, Dorothy Boudrieau, of Charlestown; two sons: Chance Boudrieau of Charlestown; and Nicholas Grace of Claremont; a brother, James, of Tollesboro, Ky.; a sister, Zandrea Boudrieau, of Charlestown; his granddaughter, “Little Princess” Octavia Blake, of Sunapee; and his significant other, Janeen Smith, of Charlestown, and her three daughters, Crystal, Sarah and Isabelle Smith. He also leaves behind many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Anson R. Boudrieau Sr.
Anson enjoyed camping, fishing, kayaking, music in general, reading and family time. He liked building things, refinishing furniture, putting together models and was a big fan of horror movies, especially “The Walking Dead.”
AJ was one to see all points of view in any given situation — always open minded. In his words, he would “play the devil’s advocate.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from noon to 6 p.m., at 19 and 20 Connecticut River Park in Charlestown. Please wear a mask and be respectful of social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.