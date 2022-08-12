Annie E. Bundy

Annie E. (Austin) Bundy, 83, a resident of Winchester, and formerly of Swanzey and Keene, passed away peacefully while sleeping on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Applewood Rehabilitation Center.
She was born to the late Mabel (Dodge) and Maurice C. Austin Sr. on Sept. 26, 1938, in Skowhegan, Maine. Annie graduated from Sunapee High School in Sunapee. On Dec. 24, 1956, Annie exchanged vows with the love of her life, Edward F. Bundy. They got married with the love of their family and friends by their sides in Claremont. They were happily married for 39 years until Edward passed on June 11, 1996.
Annie worked for The Keene Sentinel in the mailroom for 30 years until she retired in 2018. She also helped her local community by working 18 years as a crossing guard for the City of Keene. Along with being involved with her community, Annie enjoyed knitting, bingo and NASCAR. She loved going to Monadnock Speedway, Loudon or any track she could get to and rarely missed a race on television. She knitted baby hats for the Cheshire babies and mittens for local school children. A favorite memory for Annie was when she got her picture taken with Richard Childress, the owner of Richard Childress Racing based in North Carolina.
Mrs. Bundy is survived by her three children: Carrie Miller and her husband, Dave, of Keene; Roy Bundy and his wife, Brenda, of Acworth; and Sue Bundy and her partner, Jimmy, of Swanzey; her brother, Richard Austin, of Norridgewock, Maine; along with her 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Annie is now rejoined with her husband; her son, Edward F. Bundy Jr., who passed in 2013; and her three siblings, Maurice “Tink” Austin Jr., Iva Newell and Beverly Merry.
The family would like to thank the staff at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester as well as Compassus Hospice and staff in Bedford for the love and care of Annie.
In keeping with Annie’s wishes there will be no services at this time.
