Annette F. Spadaro
Annette Spadaro, 87, a resident of Keene, passed away peacefully at American House in Keene on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 7, 1932, to James and Santa (Campolo) Graziano.
Annette raised two daughters with her husband, Tony, on Long Island, N.Y., and she worked for many years as a preschool teacher’s aide at Franklin Early Childhood Center in Hewlett, N.Y.
She and her family enjoyed many summers in Stoddard on Highland Lake. As soon as school let out, her family would pack up the car and drive north, spending the entire summer in New England, only returning to New York the day before school began again. In later years, Annette enjoyed having her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her in New Hampshire, where many happy memories were made by the lake.
Some of Annette’s interests included cooking and crafts. Annette often lent her painting talents to her husband’s woodworking creations to wonderful effect. Many of their creations remain treasured keepsakes within their family. She was an enviable cook, and many Sunday dinners were spent around her table with family.
The holidays were a special time for Annette and she loved to have her home filled with family, food and the joy of the season. Annette also had a knack for crossword puzzles and a love for “Jeopardy” that lives on in her family.
After retirement, Annette enjoyed the life she and Tony shared while living in Hobe Sound, Fla., before rejoining their family in New York, and finally again in New Hampshire. In the final years of her life, Annette found a welcoming community at American House in Keene.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Cavallero and her husband, Rick, of Stoddard; grandchildren, Valerie Steinberg and her husband, Andrew, Matthew Lund and his wife, Carrie, Marc Cavallero and Daniel Cavallero; great-grandchildren Sadie Steinberg, Peter Lund and Isabella Lund. She is predeceased by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Spadaro; her daughter, Andrea Lund, and her son-in-law, Peter Lund
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on the family on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
