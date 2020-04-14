Anne Matuszewski
Anne Matuszewski, 91, of Brattleboro Road, a longtime resident of Hinsdale, died peacefully on Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.
Graveside services in Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Northfield, Mass., will be private for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne’s name may be made to: Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Dept., 13 Depot St., Hinsdale, NH 03451; or to Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
To send messages of e-condolence, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.