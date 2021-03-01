Anne Fifield

Anne (Luce) Fifield of Gilsum passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Feb. 24, 2021.
Anne was born in June 24, 1950, to Henry Luce and Mary (Poirier) Luce . She will be joining her beloved dog, Willow, who she missed beyond words.
She leaves behind her husband of 31 years, George Fifield, of Gilsum; her children: Robert Whittier (Heather), Jennifer Whittier (Rob), Jamie Whittier (Allie), and Marcie Fontaine (Andy); her stepchildren: Geordie Fifield, Ginger Hill and G-Ann Rowan; 16 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Joe Luce, and her sister, Nancy Leblanc.
She previously worked at Thom McAn’s Shoes, Erving Paper Mill and Days Inn before moving into the medical field as a CNA. She enjoyed working with the elderly and with children with disabilities.
She enjoyed camping, gardening, baking, yard sales and the beach, but mostly just spending time with her family. Anne also loved NASCAR.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon at Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main St., Orange, Mass. Facemasks and social distancing will be required.
Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main St., Orange, Mass., is assisting the family. Visit the guest book online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com.
