Anne E. Lawlor

Anne E. (Colbert) Lawlor passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2020, at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester after a very brief illness.
She was born in Providence, R.I., on July 26, 1934, to David and Mary (Donnelly) Colbert and grew up amidst a large Irish family in Cranston, R.I.
After Classical High School, she studied biology at Tufts University and completed a master’s in early childhood testing and education at Boston College. She was an educator and a scholar, constantly learning and embracing new challenges. She taught students from elementary through high school at St. Michael’s in Providence, and then in Philadelphia, while her husband studied dentistry at UPenn.
Anne was an extraordinary woman, wife and mother. Raising her three children was her primary focus and, when they were older, she took computer classes at Keene State College in order to computerize Peter Koson’s insurance company and her husband’s dental practice, where she also was accountant and office manager. She constantly recreated herself.
In her youth, she was a much sought-after vocalist performing as a soloist in numerous performances, weddings, funerals and additional functions. She was also a gifted artist and musician, earning a much-sought-after scholarship to the Rhode Island School of Design summer program for gifted young artists. One of her paintings was on display at the Providence Hotel in downtown Providence for many years. As a young mother and wife, she taught herself to knit, embroider, cross-stitch, latch, crochet and sew, passing on many of these skills to her sons and daughter. She spent many an hour creating wonderful camouflage creations at her husband’s behest. She participated in the community with vigor, as an active member of the St. Margaret Mary and St. Bernard Churches’ choirs, in the Cheshire Home Extension, the Keene High Booster Club, the American Heart Association and the original Cheshire Welcome Wagon.
Anne was also an extraordinary cook, another self-taught passion, for which the entire world will forever appreciate her skill and sorely miss her tasty creations. This, too, was a wonderful gift and perhaps greatest joy that she shared with her children, grandchildren and huge extended family.
She is survived by her husband, David; her son, David, and his partner, Felice; her son, Sean, and his wife, Sarah; her daughter, Moira; her most treasured grandchildren: Seamus, Caitlin, Sean Padraig, Ciara, Brendan and his wife, Danielle, Aine, Grace, Tess and Roisin; her great-grandchildren, Fiona and Reid; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins both here, in Canada, and in Ireland; as well as wonderful friends, extended family, and community. She is predeceased by two sons, Ciaran and Edmund; her parents; her brother, David Colbert; and her sister, Mary Colbert Pitts.
She was the heart of our family, the center of our kitchen, a generous soul who braved the challenges of her age with dignity and courage.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend this graveside service and are requested to please wear facemasks and maintain the physical distancing requirements.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Lawlor’s memory to St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
