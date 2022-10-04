Anne Christina Ashton, 81, of Main Street, Walpole, died Oct. 1, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born June 15, 1941, in Altrincham, England, the daughter of Reginald and Joan (Radcliffe) Burn. She attained her master’s degree in special education. She worked in behavioral health and was a child educator at the Norwich and Norfork School Systems.
She enjoyed computer games, reading, scenery, and she was also happy to be in America and talking to her granddaughter on the phone.
She was predeceased by her husband, Davis Ashton.
Survivors include three sons: Giles and Toby, both of London, England; and Adam Ashton of New York City; two daughters: Kate Pickering of Bath, England; and Sophie Ashton and her husband, Michael Lee, of North Walpole; one nephew, Alex Burn; one niece, Ruth Ashton; and five grandchildren.
There are no visiting hours. A Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in North Walpole, followed by a burial at St. Peter’s Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.